Agency offers long-term care to those impacted by tornadoes

Thursday May 25 Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to Kathy Shieldes Harry, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler will be offering recovery assistance to the many tornado victims, especially to those in the Canton, Emory, and Fruitvale areas. Aid will be available from May 30-June 30 at St. Therese Church and Parish Hall in Canton.

