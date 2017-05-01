After killer Canton tornado, all of North Texas can come together to help
Dallasites who looked into the eastern sky late Saturday afternoon saw the foreboding clouds that too often here spell death and destruction during the spring. In a few horrifying moments that must have felt like an eternity, a series of four tornadoes touched down - one staying on the ground for an astonishing 51 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC