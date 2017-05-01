After killer Canton tornado, all of N...

After killer Canton tornado, all of North Texas can come together to help

23 hrs ago

Dallasites who looked into the eastern sky late Saturday afternoon saw the foreboding clouds that too often here spell death and destruction during the spring. In a few horrifying moments that must have felt like an eternity, a series of four tornadoes touched down - one staying on the ground for an astonishing 51 miles.

