After Facebook plea, man finds wedding rings lost in tornado
A Facebook stranger has become a hero to two newlyweds who lost a symbol of their love in a severe storm. CBS Philadelphia reports Justin and Ariel Duke lost their entire home in Canton, Texas, in April due to destruction from a tornado that tore through their neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God/jesus hates Republicans
|May 13
|Atheist
|1
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC