After Facebook plea, man finds wedding rings lost in tornado

Monday May 15

A Facebook stranger has become a hero to two newlyweds who lost a symbol of their love in a severe storm. CBS Philadelphia reports Justin and Ariel Duke lost their entire home in Canton, Texas, in April due to destruction from a tornado that tore through their neighborhood.

Canton, TX

