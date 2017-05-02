14 killed in brutal tornadoes and floods in south and midwest US
More than a dozen people were killed and dozens more injured as extreme weather, including at least four tornadoes, swept across the midwest and south as storms swept across Oklahoma and eastern Texas all the way through Ohio. The National Weather Service said flood warnings would likely be extended in parts of Oklahoma, northern Arkansas, Missouri , Illinois and in, where major to record flooding would continue.
