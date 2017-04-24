Tornadoes, flooding kill 6 in parts of South, Midwest

Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more, and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said Sunday. The storms in Texas were among several in parts of the South and Midwest that brought strong winds, thunderstorms and torrential rain, killing a total of at least six people in three states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.