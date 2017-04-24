Official: Deaths reported, dozens hospitalized after tornado
Ernestine Cook of Canton inspects the damage done to the I-20 Dodge dealership after a tornado hit Canton, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Cars and trucks were piled high and the service area was destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC