National Weather Service issues tornado warnings for ETX countie - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. Van police are reporting a tornado on the ground southwest of Canton, moving north. Projected path I-20 between MM 516 and MM531 About 5:36 p.m., officials said there were tornadoes on the ground near the city of Eustace and Malakoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.