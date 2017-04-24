More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

National Weather Service issues tornado warnings for ETX countie - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. Van police are reporting a tornado on the ground southwest of Canton, moving north. Projected path I-20 between MM 516 and MM531 About 5:36 p.m., officials said there were tornadoes on the ground near the city of Eustace and Malakoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Fleming Apr 23 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
Help!!!! (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jason c harris 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC