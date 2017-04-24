Judge: Rescuers, K9s doing search, re...

Judge: Rescuers, K9s doing search, recovery in Canton, no one else allowed in on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

At least four people were killed and ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after Saturday tornadoes in Van Zandt County. During a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said that at least four fatalities have been confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Fleming Apr 23 True 2
Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13) Feb '17 Mack 3
News Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tammy 4
Mediation for Divorce? Dec '16 Larry C 1
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Jason c harris 2
Help!!!! (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jason c harris 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Canton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC