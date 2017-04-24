Judge: Rescuers, K9s doing search, recovery in Canton, no one else allowed in on Sunday
At least four people were killed and ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after Saturday tornadoes in Van Zandt County. During a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said that at least four fatalities have been confirmed.
