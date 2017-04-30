Floods, tornadoes kill several in Midwest, Texas
Multiple deaths are reported and numbers could rise Sunday after tornadoes and floods ripped through the Midwest and Texas on Saturday. Multiple fatalities reported as floods, tornadoes hit Midwest, Texas Multiple deaths are reported and numbers could rise Sunday after tornadoes and floods ripped through the Midwest and Texas on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laura Fleming
|Apr 23
|True
|2
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Mack
|3
|Shots fired in Athens neighborhood, two found d... (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Tammy
|4
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec '16
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC