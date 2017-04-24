Federal Funding Questions Loom, But D...

Federal Funding Questions Loom, But DART Pushes Forward with D2 Subway Design

Friday Apr 21 Read more: D Magazine

On Tuesday, DART held two public meetings concerning the present and future of D2, the proposed second light rail line through downtown. During the evening presentation, which was attended by about 40 people, DART officials scrolled through numerous slides detailing the three options that they view as the most viable.

