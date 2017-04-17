Continue reading Stop by this small farmers market in Oak Cliff for high-quality produce and treats

Continue reading Stop by this small f...

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Check out the new digs for the Oak Cliff Lions Club Farmers Market , high on a windy hill outside Lula B's on Fort Worth Avenue. Charley Baugh brings spinach, squash and zucchini from his family's farm near Canton, plus some supplemental goodies from farmers around the region.

