7 On Your Side: Community unsuccessful in getting repairs to problematic roads
Residents in one East Texas community said they can't drive much faster than 10 miles an hour due to the rough conditions of the road. Members of the Wynne community in Van Zandt County said the roads are gradually getting worse and they've been unsuccessful in getting an active response from county and city leaders.
