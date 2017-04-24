1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings f...

1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

EAST TEXAS - At least one person has been found dead during Saturday storms in East Texas. The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department confirms the body of an unidentified person was found in a pasture in Canton.

