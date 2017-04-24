1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings f...

1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department confirms the body of an unidentified person was found in a pasture in Canton. A tornado warning remains in effect for the area through 8:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said the tornado warning for southeastern Van Zandt County was located near Colfax, moving northeast at 20 mph.

