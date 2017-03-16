John Wiley Price bought land and put it in associate's name,...

John Wiley Price bought land and put ...

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Dallas Morning News

When John Wiley Price bought land, he didn't want it in his name, according to testimony Thursday in his federal bribery trial. Price sought to buy property near Canton in 2005 and asked that the buyer's name be changed to Kathy Nealy, said Denise White, a real estate broker who represented the sellers.

