Mobile RV Academy Announces 2017 Schedule
According to a press release, for the last five years Mobile RV Academy has traveled across the U.S. training RV technicians, RV inspectors and campground RV maintenance technicians. This year's sessions include: The cost for each student to attend the five-day training and receive a certificate of complete, training manuals of the course material, NRVIA test procedure clipboard and the bonus tools is $1,644.00.
