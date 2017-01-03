Interstate 20 in Van Zandt Co. cleare...

Interstate 20 in Van Zandt Co. cleared after crash

Traffic is flowing normally on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County after a crash caused a major back-up early Wednesday. Sometime before 1 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck near mile marker 516, west of Canton.

