Interstate 20 in Van Zandt Co. cleared after crash
Traffic is flowing normally on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County after a crash caused a major back-up early Wednesday. Sometime before 1 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck near mile marker 516, west of Canton.
