Flint man killed in wreck near Canton

Dec. 31

A Flint man was killed in a one vehicle crash at 2:17 a.m. Dec. 31 five miles southeast of Canton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2000 Dodge Ram pickup was travelling south on Farm-to-Market Road 2909, entered a curve, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

