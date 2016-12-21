Senator Bob Hall announces Town Hall ...

Senator Bob Hall announces Town Hall Tour previewing 85th legislative session

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: North Texas e-News

Canton, Texas -- Senator Bob Hall will be holding a series of public town hall meetings throughout Senate District 2 to discuss the upcoming 85th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions. The time and locations of the currently scheduled town halls are included below: Senator Hall will discuss the state of important legislative activities in Texas.

