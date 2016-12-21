Senator Bob Hall announces Town Hall Tour previewing 85th legislative session
Canton, Texas -- Senator Bob Hall will be holding a series of public town hall meetings throughout Senate District 2 to discuss the upcoming 85th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions. The time and locations of the currently scheduled town halls are included below: Senator Hall will discuss the state of important legislative activities in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mediation for Divorce?
|Dec 9
|Larry C
|1
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Review: Lawn Ranger (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|FUVanTx
|2
|Literal 1000 Yr Reign? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|2
|Help!!!!
|Sep '16
|Jason c harris
|1
|Prison Marriage (May '13)
|Aug '16
|clh
|3
|Erin Caffey and Charlie Wilkinson (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|timothy64
|52
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC