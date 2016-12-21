Gilmer police say woman using checks stolen from mailboxes
The Gilmer Police Department is looking for information about a woman they say is using stolen checks in the area. The blonde woman, shown in surveillance pictures wearing a white ball cap, blue shirt and tie-dye skirt, is believed to be using checks stolen from private mailboxes in Gilmer.
