Gilmer police say woman using checks stolen from mailboxes

Monday Nov 28 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Gilmer Police Department is looking for information about a woman they say is using stolen checks in the area. The blonde woman, shown in surveillance pictures wearing a white ball cap, blue shirt and tie-dye skirt, is believed to be using checks stolen from private mailboxes in Gilmer.

