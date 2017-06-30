Stark-County 16 mins ago 3:48 p.m.Melt Bar and Grilled plans to open in Canton
"Canton is the birthplace of football," owner Matt Fish said on the restaurant's website. "And we are ready to tee it up and kick off our eleventh Melt location there."
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
