For VanNatta, painting is about passion, process and lots of practice
Robert VanNatta had been drawing and sketching and painting for years when his wife suggested they travel to Maine so he could attend a workshop on watercolor painting. Watercolor wasn't really an interest of VanNatta and is often pushed to the side by artists more enamored with the formality of oils and acrylics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shemale
|14 hr
|Johnny
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Johnny
|113
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Kushinna
|50
|Shawnee Valley Shih tzu's (Jun '09)
|Jun 26
|Former buyer
|14
|Ralph Weekly....
|Jun 25
|Amazing
|1
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|Ask Alice
|4
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC