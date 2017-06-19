Thomas Rush flips commitment from Bow...

Thomas Rush flips commitment from Bowling Green to Gophers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Star Tribune

The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Wednesday from Thomas Rush, a linebacker from Marysville, Ohio, who previously had committed to Bowling Green. The 6-3, 209-pound Rush is ranked as two-star recruit by Rivals.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08) Jun 21 jennifer 19
Theresa braham Jun 15 Old flame 1
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC