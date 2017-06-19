Thomas Rush flips commitment from Bowling Green to Gophers
The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Wednesday from Thomas Rush, a linebacker from Marysville, Ohio, who previously had committed to Bowling Green. The 6-3, 209-pound Rush is ranked as two-star recruit by Rivals.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Theresa braham
|Jun 15
|Old flame
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC