Ohio couplea s death investigated as ...

Ohio couplea s death investigated as double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

Police are investigating a double homicide after an Ohio couple returning from vacation has been found dead in their home. Stark County Sheriff George Maier says the bodies of 71-year-old Rogell John and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta John, were discovered at their Canton home after 4 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC