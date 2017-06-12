Ohio couplea s death investigated as double homicide
Police are investigating a double homicide after an Ohio couple returning from vacation has been found dead in their home. Stark County Sheriff George Maier says the bodies of 71-year-old Rogell John and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta John, were discovered at their Canton home after 4 p.m. Monday.
