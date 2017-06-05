Ohio Counties Reverse Course on Privatization -- at Least for One Function
Consolidating and privatizing services is something local governments have been looking hard at doing. But the Solid Waste Disposal Board for three Eastern Ohio counties just went the other way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC