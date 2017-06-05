Off-road vehicle accident leaves on dead in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a rollover vehicle accident shortly before 6:00 p.m. The driver, 23-year-old Richard Kozlowski from North Canton, Ohio was operating a Polaris UTV on Coshocton County Road 106 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and the passenger was ejected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC