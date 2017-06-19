Mother who forgives daughtera s kille...

Mother who forgives daughtera s killer fights for his release

Sunday Jun 18

The mother of a pregnant woman slain by a former Ohio police officer has forgiven her daughter's killer and has persuaded prison officials to allow her daughter's surviving son to visit his father behind bars. The Canton Repository reports 70-year-old Patty Porter is working for the early release of Bobby Cutts Jr. The former Canton police officer was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Jessie Davis, and their unborn daughter in Stark County's Plain Township.

