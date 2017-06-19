More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit C...

More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit County Drug Treatment

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board invested more than $3 million in residential and detox programming, leading to the increase in the number of people they can treat. The board's director, Jerry Craig , says the new beds mean many people have been able to access detox the same day they ask for it.

Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

