More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit County Drug Treatment
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board invested more than $3 million in residential and detox programming, leading to the increase in the number of people they can treat. The board's director, Jerry Craig , says the new beds mean many people have been able to access detox the same day they ask for it.
