Man kidnaps/rapes ex-wife; punches 7 year-old son in face, police say
Johnson is accused of a domestic-related kidnapping that started in East Canton, Ohio, on June 21 and ended the next night in west Akron. The victims, a 28-year-old woman and three children: ages 8, 7 and 4, were all picked up at a park in East Canton and brought to an address in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue.
