Man in custody linked to North Royalton, North Canton murders
This home at 11489 Ridge Road is where a mother and her two adult daughters were reportedly found dead June 11, the victims of a violent death. Suzanne Taylor and her daughters Taylor and Kylie Pifer, were found dead June 11 in their Ridge Road home, reportedly victims of a triple homicide.
