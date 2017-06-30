Jerry Ferrara of 'Entourage' marries fiancee Breanne Racano
Jerry Ferrara, who played Turtle on "Entourage," tied the knot with fiancee Breanne Racano on Friday, the pair told US Weekly . The Brooklyn-born actor, 37, and his 29-year-old bride, who made an appearance on the HBO show, married in Canton, Ohio.
