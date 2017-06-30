Jerry Ferrara: 'Entourage' Star Weds Breanne Racano In Ohio Ceremony - Pics
Major congrats are in order for Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano! The 'Entourage' hunk married his long-time girlfriend in a gorgeous Ohio ceremony, complete with a custom gown and a star-studded guest list. Nothing like a summer wedding! As of June 30, Entourage star Jerry Ferrara , 37, is officially a married man - sorry ladies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Mon
|swampdrainer
|1
|Shemale
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|113
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Jun 30
|Kushinna
|50
|Shawnee Valley Shih tzu's (Jun '09)
|Jun 26
|Former buyer
|14
|Ralph Weekly....
|Jun 25
|Amazing
|1
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|Ask Alice
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC