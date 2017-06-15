How Does Your Garden Grow?

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Angie Albright , director of the Clinton House Museum, and designer Lisa Netherland speak Friday, June 9, 2017, in the garden in front of the museum in Fayetteville. A fundraiser is planned for June 29 to renovate The First Ladies Garden which features the favorite flowers of each First Lady.

