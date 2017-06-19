Georgia and Ohio remain key recruiting battlegrounds for Gophers under P.J. Fleck
The Gophers had some big recruiting success in Georgia under Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys, landing such players as Rodney Smith, Shannon Brooks, Jalen Myrick and Jonathan Celestin. But new coach P.J. Fleck's staff is showing an ability to pull recruits out of the Peach State, too.
