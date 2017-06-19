Driver killed in Tesla crash ignored ...

Driver killed in Tesla crash ignored 7 safety warnings

22 hrs ago

When Joshua Brown's Tesla slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer last year at more than 70 miles per hour, the fatal accident became the world's first known car crash involving a partly autonomous vehicle. Now, government investigators say that in the minutes leading up to the collision, Brown was audibly warned six times to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

