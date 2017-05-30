Diesel fuel found in mud from pipelin...

Diesel fuel found in mud from pipeline project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it found diesel fuel in the drilling mud Rover Pipeline builders spilled in a wetland near Canton in April. With the discovery, the state EPA raised the proposed penalty against Rover to $914,000 and ordered the pipeline company to monitor groundwater around the spill area and near a quarry where workers have been disposing drilling mud in pits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC