Cowboys' Jerry Jones meets with Pope ...

Cowboys' Jerry Jones meets with Pope Francis at Vatican today

NFL

Jones, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5, was joined by six previous Hall inductees, including Curtis Martin, Ronnie Lott and Franco Harris, in his meeting with the pope. "I am pleased to greet you, the members and directors of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame and welcome you to the Vatican," Pope Francis said in a a release sent out by the Hall of Fame .

