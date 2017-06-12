Couple just returned from vacation found dead in Canton-area home
A couple, returning from vacation over the weekend, were found dead Monday afternoon in their home outside Canton in what Stark County law enforcement officers are investigating as a double homicide. The victims, Rogell E. John II, 71, and his wife, Roberta R. John, 64, returned home from a vacation Sunday, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC