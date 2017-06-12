Couple just returned from vacation fo...

Couple just returned from vacation found dead in Canton-area home

A couple, returning from vacation over the weekend, were found dead Monday afternoon in their home outside Canton in what Stark County law enforcement officers are investigating as a double homicide. The victims, Rogell E. John II, 71, and his wife, Roberta R. John, 64, returned home from a vacation Sunday, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

