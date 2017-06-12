Canton Muslims Invite Dialogue In the Face of Anti-Sharia Demonstrations
About a dozen anti-Sharia events were scheduled around the country over the weekend, but that didn't stop one Islamic group in Canton from inviting people for a cookout on Saturday. About a dozen people gathered at Waterworks Park for what was billed as a peaceful response to the anti-Sharia marches.
