Author to speak about book, father's experiences
Author Frank Lavin will share the story of his father's World War II journey during the next Lunch and Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. This free public program begins at noon Thursday, June 15, in the Visitors Center Auditorium and will include a light lunch as part of the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation Speaker Series.
