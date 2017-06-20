Anna Asbury Stone DAR tours First Ladies Museum

The Anna Asbury Stone's Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution held their June meeting touring the First Ladies Museum at the Saxton/McKinley home in Canton on June 7. The ladies making the trip were Regent Sheila Ellenberger, Treasurer Carol Filippis, Program Chairman Sharon V. Miller, Service to America Committee Glenna Hatcher, DAR Service for Veterans Committee Debra Buckey Stiers, Donna Pontius Bell and Publicity Chairman Lynn Murrell. The first stop on the tour was a display of replicated inaugural gowns worn by the First Ladies.

