Absolute Machine Tools Names New Regi...

Absolute Machine Tools Names New Regional Sales Manager

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: F&M Magazine

Alex Churbock, Absolute Machine Tools Has assumed his new role with the company as a regional sales manager for the Western and Southern U.S. Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. has named Alex Churbock as a regional sales manager for the Western and Southern U.S. He joined the machine tool business in 2013 as an intern at Cage & Gear Machine . In 2104, he was hired by Chinese machine tool OEM, Neway CNC-USA as a sales engineer and was promoted to national sales manager in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC