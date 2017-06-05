Absolute Machine Tools Names New Regional Sales Manager
Alex Churbock, Absolute Machine Tools Has assumed his new role with the company as a regional sales manager for the Western and Southern U.S. Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. has named Alex Churbock as a regional sales manager for the Western and Southern U.S. He joined the machine tool business in 2013 as an intern at Cage & Gear Machine . In 2104, he was hired by Chinese machine tool OEM, Neway CNC-USA as a sales engineer and was promoted to national sales manager in 2015.
