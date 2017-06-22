A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rati...

A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AultCare Health Insuring Corporation and Its Subsidiary

A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to "bbb+" from "bbb" and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ of AultCare Health Insuring Corporation and its subsidiary, AultCare Insurance Company . The outlook for these Credit Ratings is stable.

