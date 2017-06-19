$75M bond set for Ohio man accused of...

$75M bond set for Ohio man accused of killing 5 people

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Vehicles sit parked Tuesday, June 13, 2017, outside of a house where a husband and wife couple found dead on Monday in North Canton, Ohio. Ohio police say they have taken a homicide suspect into custody after a standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa braham Jun 15 Old flame 1
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC