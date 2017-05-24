Victim ID'd in Canton police-involved...

Victim ID'd in Canton police-involved shooting

The man killed today in a Canton Police-involved shooting had been released from jail a day earlier to await a court hearing on a disorderly conduct charge, according to court records. Rick Walters, investigator for the Stark County Coroner's Office, has confirmed that the shooting victim involved in the incident on 22nd Street NW was Hayden J. Stutz, 24, who lived in the 1300 block of 22nd Street NW.

