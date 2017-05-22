Stark-County 8 mins ago 1:40 p.m.Man ...

Stark-County 8 mins ago 1:40 p.m.Man arrested for Stark County break-ins

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Police in Jackson Township and Canal Fulton in Stark County have arrested a Canton man and charged him with a rash of break-ins in both communities. Police said the investigations became a joint investigation when Gregory M. Smith, 44, of Canton, became a person of interest in both investigations.

