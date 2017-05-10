Sheriff, officer pull young boys from car in creek
Police in Ohio believe a mechanical failure caused a car to roll backward through heavy traffic and into a creek before an officer and the local sheriff were able to pull two young boys from the back seat. Stark County Sheriff George Maier said he happened to be nearby when he heard a truck honking and saw the car rolling across a busy road in Canton.
