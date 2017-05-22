Quaker Square historic circus memorab...

Quaker Square historic circus memorabilia sold at auction will be displayed for fans

22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Some of the historic circus memorabilia from Quaker Square will be put back on display in two Stark County stores. Studio Arts & Glass owner Wendy Joliet bought several items of the hand-carved Robert Harned circus at an auction Saturday and plans to restore them.

