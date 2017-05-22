Quaker Square historic circus memorabilia sold at auction will be displayed for fans
Some of the historic circus memorabilia from Quaker Square will be put back on display in two Stark County stores. Studio Arts & Glass owner Wendy Joliet bought several items of the hand-carved Robert Harned circus at an auction Saturday and plans to restore them.
