Police: Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, file photo, former NFL player Cortez Kennedy poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC