OSHA finds machine safety hazards, lead overexposure at steel plant

An Ohio automotive steel manufacturer is facing $279,578 in proposed penalties after investigators found workers at its Canton plant exposed to machine hazards and lead. U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found "one maintenance worker suffered severe injuries after being struck by an unguarded machine, and at least seven workers were exposed to excessive levels of lead" at Canton, Ohio-based Republic Steel, the agency said Friday in a statement.

